100% rise in 5 months, 149% jump in Q1 profit! No COVID-19 woes for this stock?

Some companies have become multi-baggers even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Info Edge is one such stock doubling investor wealth, rising over 100 percent in 5 months (since March lows). It has also hit a new record high during this period. The stock surged as much as 107 percent from to Rs 3,276 per share from its March low of Rs 1,580. It also hit its all-time high of Rs 3,575 a month back.

Info Edge surprised the Street with a better-than-expected performance in the June 2020 quarter (Q1), but the sharp drop in billing kept the investors cautious.

The online classified company owns major online businesses, such as Zomato, naukri.com and 99acres.com.

In the June quarter, the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 93.66 crore, which surged 149 percent, as compared to Q1FY20 when it reported a loss of Rs 190.91 crore. EBITDA for the period saw a rise of 3.5 percent helped by a decline in advertising, promotion, and employee expenses.

For the first time, the investee companies also declared gains of Rs 3.3 crore versus a loss of Rs 130 crore in the previous quarter which was largely led by positive contribution margins from Zomato.

However, the company's standalone revenue declined 10 percent year-on-year to Rs 280 crore even as billings fell sharply by 44 percent due to the lockdown. The immediate impact of a drop in billings on revenue tends to be lower as revenue is recognised over the contract’s tenure, the firm said post the earnings.

Despite stellar performance in Q1, analysts believe a decline in billing is a worry. Global brokerage CLSA downgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'buy' and has a target price of Rs 3,580 for Info Edge.

The foreign brokerage highlighted that the 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in billing in Q1 was higher than its estimates of a 38 percent decline. It expects the company's reported financials to remain soft over Q2 and Q3.

Morgan Stanley is of the view that the billing growth was affected by lockdown, but cost control was better than expectations.

Meanwhile, as per Motilal Oswal, given the company’s market positioning, multi-dimensional growth may be expected across its core businesses in the medium-to-long term. It expects long-term growth trends to play out at its operating entities, whose margins continue to inch up on high operating leverage. Furthermore, led by an inclination for profitability in investee companies, it sees consolidated losses being curtailed over time.