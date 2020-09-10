Market 100% rise in 5 months, 149% jump in Q1 profit! No COVID-19 woes for this stock? Updated : September 10, 2020 12:34 PM IST The stock has already doubled investor wealth, rising over 100 percent in 5 months (since March lows). It has also hit a new record high during this period. Info Edge surprised the Street with a better-than-expected performance in the June 2020 quarter (Q1). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply