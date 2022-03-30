10 things you should know before opening bell on March 30

Wall Street |

US stocks ended Tuesday's session higher led by a rally in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index that was up 1.8 percent at the close while S&P 500 settled 1.2 percent higher and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the session 0.9 percent higher.

Asian Equities | Except for Japan's Nikkei which was trading a percent lower, the Shanghai index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were up half a percent and a percent, respectively, at the time of writing. Australia's ASX 200 was also trading 0.7 percent higher. Except for Japan's Nikkei which was trading a percent lower, the Shanghai index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were up half a percent and a percent, respectively, at the time of writing. Australia's ASX 200 was also trading 0.7 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty, which was up 211 points or 1.2 percent, indicated a higher start for India’s Nifty. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were up 212.65 points or 1.2 percent at 7:55 am. (Image: Reuters) Trends on SGX Nifty, which was up 211 points or 1.2 percent, indicated a higher start for India’s Nifty. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were up 212.65 points or 1.2 percent at 7:55 am. (Image: Reuters)

D-Street | Benchmark indices rallied for a second straight session on Tuesday after gains in HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel and Infosys ahead of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Sensex jumped 350.16 points or 0.61 percent to settle at 57,943.65 and Nifty gained 103.30 points or 0.60 percent to settle at 17,325.30. Benchmark indices rallied for a second straight session on Tuesday after gains in HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel and Infosys ahead of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Sensex jumped 350.16 points or 0.61 percent to settle at 57,943.65 and Nifty gained 103.30 points or 0.60 percent to settle at 17,325.30.

Crude oil | Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, on hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and providing a fresh reminder supply remains tight as data showed US crude stocks fell sharply last week. Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up $1.35, or 1.2 percent, at $111.58 at 0005 GMT. Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, on hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and providing a fresh reminder supply remains tight as data showed US crude stocks fell sharply last week. Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up $1.35, or 1.2 percent, at $111.58 at 0005 GMT.

Rupee | The rupee spurted by 43 paise -- its biggest single-day gain in 2022 -- to close at a four-week high of 75.73 against the US currency on dollar selling by exporters. (Image: Reuters) The rupee spurted by 43 paise -- its biggest single-day gain in 2022 -- to close at a four-week high of 75.73 against the US currency on dollar selling by exporters. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | The crypto market gave up gains of the previous session with most tokens trading lower. Bitcoin was down more than 1.8 percent to $47,153.86, Ethereum slipped 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours to $3367.29. The crypto market gave up gains of the previous session with most tokens trading lower. Bitcoin was down more than 1.8 percent to $47,153.86, Ethereum slipped 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours to $3367.29.

Gold | The price of spot gold surged 0.6 percent to $1,929.30 on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters) The price of spot gold surged 0.6 percent to $1,929.30 on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Fuel price | Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 92.27. Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 92.27.