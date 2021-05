5. Rupee | Rising for the second day in a row, the rupee closed 10 paise higher at 73.85 against the US currency on Tuesday on dollar selling by traders. A stronger dollar in the global markets, losses in the domestic equities and high crude oil prices, however, restricted the gain in the local unit. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.83, and hit an intra-day high of 73.76 and a low of 73.97. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.95 against the American currency.