5. Rupee | The Indian rupee clocked its third straight session of gains on Friday, firming up by another 15 paise to end the session at 72.45 against the US dollar amidst improved risk-on sentiments. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.46 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.31 and a low of 72.49 during the session. It finally ended at 72.45 against the American currency, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close. In the last three trading sessions, the rupee has appreciated by 51 paise. During the week, the Indian currency gained 38 paise against the US dollar.