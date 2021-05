10 things you need to know before the opening bell on May 24

7. CII wants RBI to review circular on appointment of bank, NBFC auditors | Industry chamber CII has asked the Reserve Bank to review its circular on appointment of auditors for banks and NBFCs saying it was inconsistent with the provisions of the Companies Act and would create hardship for businesses in times COVID. Urging the RBI to review the circular, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said the proposals “will cause significant hardship to the companies, its stakeholders as well as industry in general”. The chamber said that few matters that warrant an immediate attention of the RBI include a clarification that the circular is only intended to cover banks and NBFCs and their respective audit firms.