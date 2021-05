5. Rupee: The rupee rose by 17 paise to close at a seven-week high of 73.05 against the US dollar on Tuesday, extending its gaining streak to the third straight session on positive domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas markets. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.18 and hit an intra-day high of 72.95 and a low of 73.18 during the session.