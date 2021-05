2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific jumped as investors reacted to the release of Japan’s first quarter gross domestic data. The Taiex in Taiwan surged 3.28 percent and in Japan, the Nikkei 225 saw robust gains as it jumped 2.12 percent. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.3 percent. Mainland Chinese stocks edged higher, with the Shanghai composite rising 0.21 percent. South Korea’s Kospi edged 1.1 percent higher. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.73 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of APAC shares outside Japan traded around 1 percent higher.