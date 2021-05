7. Indian hotel industry takes over Rs 1.30 lakh cr revenue hit in FY21, seeks govt support: FHRAI | The Indian hotel industry has taken a hit of over Rs 1.30 lakh crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2020-21 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said on Sunday. The apex industry body said it has submitted representation to the Prime Minister and a few other union ministers urging immediate support from the government to save the hospitality sector from imminent collapse and has requested several fiscal measures for this. “The Indian hotel industry's total revenue in FY2019-20 stood at Rs 1.82 lakh crore. As per our estimates, in FY2020-21, approximately 75 per cent of the industry's revenues got wiped off. That is more than Rs 1.30 lakh crore revenue hit,” the FHRAI said in a statement. The businesses are steadily closing and non-performing assets (NPAs) are rising, it added.