10 things you need to know before the opening bell on May 12

7. India projected to grow at 10.1% in 2022 but outlook for 2021 highly fragile: UN | India is forecast to grow at 10.1 per cent in 2022, becoming the fastest-growing major economy in the world, the United Nations said on Tuesday, but cautioned that the growth outlook of 2021 was “highly fragile” as the country was the “new hotbed of the pandemic.” The United Nations, in its mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) which was first released in January 2021, projected that the Indian economy would grow at 10.1 per cent in the calendar year 2022, nearly double the 5.9 per cent growth forecast for the country in the January report. The mid-year update said that India will register a 7.5-per cent growth rate in the calendar year 2021, after an estimated contraction of 6.8 per cent in 2020.