10 things you need to know before the opening bell on May 12

Updated : May 12, 2021 07:45 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday following losses in Asian peers as investors feared rising inflation in the United States could lead to rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicated a flat-to-lower start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 10.5 points or 0.07 percent lower at the 14,839.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 am.

1. Wall Street | US stocks closed lower on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages fed fears that despite reassurances from the US Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could translate into longer-term inflation. While all three indexes pared their losses from session lows, the sell-off was fairly evenly dispersed across the sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 473.66 points, or 1.36 percent, to 34,269.16, the S&P 500 lost 36.33 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,152.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.43 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,389.43.
2. Asian Market s | Asian shares languished near one-month lows on Wednesday as investors speculated surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent, after tumbling 1.6 percent on Tuesday for its biggest daily percentage drop since March 24. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6 percent.
3. Indian Market on Tuesday | Indian benchmark equity indices snapped four-day gaining streak to end lower Tuesday dragged by selling in metals, pharma and IT stocks. The Sensex slipped 340.60 points, or 0.69 percent, to 49,161.81, while the Nifty ended 91.60 points, or 0.61 percent lower at 14,850.75. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices closed 0.8 percent higher each. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma ended in the red, while gains were seen in PSU Bank, auto, media and realty indices.
4. Crude Oil | Oil prices were lifted by fears of a gasoline shortage after a cyber attack caused an outage at the largest US fuel pipeline system. US crude gained 35 cents to $65.63 a barrel. Brent crude added 32 cents to $68.87 per barrel.
5. Rupee | The rupee recovered from early lows to close almost flat at 73.34 against the US currency on Tuesday on the back of dollar sales by exporters and weak crude oil prices. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 73.47 against the greenback and declined to the day’s low of 73.53 in line with a fall in other Asian currencies. The rupee later cut losses and finally ended at 73.34, registering a rise of 1 paisa over its previous close of 73.35 against the US dollar.
6. Moody’s cuts India's growth forecast to 9.3 pc, risks of longer-term eco scarring | Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India's growth forecast for the current financial year to 9.3 per cent saying that the second wave of coronavirus infections hampers economic recovery and increases risk of longer-term scarring. Moody’s, which has a ‘Baa3’ rating on India with a negative outlook, said obstacles to economic growth, high debt and weak financial system contrain sovereign credit profile. The US-based rating agency had in February forecast a 13.7 per cent economic growth for the current fiscal (April 2021-March 2022).
7. India projected to grow at 10.1% in 2022 but outlook for 2021 highly fragile: UN | India is forecast to grow at 10.1 per cent in 2022, becoming the fastest-growing major economy in the world, the United Nations said on Tuesday, but cautioned that the growth outlook of 2021 was “highly fragile” as the country was the “new hotbed of the pandemic.” The United Nations, in its mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) which was first released in January 2021, projected that the Indian economy would grow at 10.1 per cent in the calendar year 2022, nearly double the 5.9 per cent growth forecast for the country in the January report. The mid-year update said that India will register a 7.5-per cent growth rate in the calendar year 2021, after an estimated contraction of 6.8 per cent in 2020.
8. OPEC sticks to 2021 oil demand growth forecast despite Indian COVID crisis | OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its prediction of a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021 as growth in China and the United States counters the coronavirus crisis in India, an outlook that bolsters the group's plan to gradually ease output cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries expected demand to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, or 6.6 percent its forecast unchanged from last month. The oil organisation, however, cut its demand forecast for the second quarter by 300,000 bpd
9. Sebi proposes rationalising ‘promoter group’ definition; moots ‘person in control’ concept | Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to rationalise the definition of ‘promoter group’ and move to the concept of ‘person in control’ as well as reduce the minimum lock-in periods for promoters and other shareholders post an IPO. In a consultation paper, the watchdog has also suggested streamlining the disclosures requirement of group companies.
10. Indian April fuel demand dips, coronavirus wave clouds outlook | India’s April fuel demand slipped from the previous month as the world's third-largest oil consumer bore the brunt of raging coronavirus infections, with the prospect of further restrictions weighing on the outlook. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, fell 9.4% to 17.01 million tonnes from March, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed on Tuesday.
Published : May 12, 2021 07:45 AM IST

