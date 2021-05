8. M&As rise 8% to USD 32.3 bn till Apr despite Covid wave | A massive 133 percent jump in the proceeds from initial public offerings (IPOs) has seen the deal street on a near roll in spite of the raging second wave of the pandemic, with the value of mergers and acquisitions increasing by 8 per cent to USD 32.3 billion across 437 deals till end-April this year, says a report. As many as 28 IPOs raised USD 2.7 billion in proceeds till end April, which is a massive 133 percent more than the same time last year, according to the latest data collated by Refinitiv. The deal street got the second boost from the private equity-backed deals which soared 110 per cent year-on-year with as many as 93 deals worth USD 5.9 billion, show the Refinitiv data.