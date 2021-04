7. Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default | Credit Suisse said it may have suffered a highly significant loss from a default by a US-based hedge fund on margin calls that it and other banks made last week, while Japan's Nomura said it could face a loss of USD 2 billion due to an event with a US client. Credit Suisse didn't identify the significant hedge fund or the other banks affected, or give other details of what happened. News reports identified the hedge fund as New York-based Archegos Capital Management. Following the failure of the fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions, the company said.