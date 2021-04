8. Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2 | The year-long pandemic left households more indebted, which has sharply jumped to 37.1 percent of GDP in Q2 of FY21, while their savings rate plunged to a low 10.4 percent, according to latest data from the Reserve Bank, PTI reported. The household savings plunged as the pandemic has led to tens of millions losing jobs and almost all forced to take deep pay-cuts, forcing them to borrow more or dip into their savings to meet expenses. This has the share of households in the overall credit market jumping to 51.5 percent in Q2, up by 130 bps year-on-year.