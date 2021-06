5. Rupee | The rupee lost 8 paise to close at 72.99 against the US dollar after a range-bound session on Friday as cautious forex market participants seemed weighing RBI policy measures aimed at mitigating the COVID-19 impact on the economy. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a weak note at 73.00 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.95 and a low of 73.13. It finally ended at 72.99, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous closing. On a weekly basis, the rupee has depreciated by 54 paise to the US currency.