5. Rupee | The Indian rupee on Friday settled marginally lower at 73.07 against the US dollar, marking its fourth loss in a row, even as some positive factors helped the domestic unit stay away from any deep loss. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 72.97 per dollar as against its previous close of 73.06. It hovered in the range of 72.91 to 73.09 during the day before ending at 73.07 a loss of 1 paisa against the US currency. On a weekly basis, the rupee fell 8 paise against the US dollar.