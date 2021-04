5. Rupee: The Indian rupee nosedived 105 paise to mark its biggest single-session drop in over 20 months against the US currency on Wednesday amid concerns over surging COVID-19 cases in the country. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency settled at 74.47 to the US dollar marking its lowest level since November 13 last year. The rupee also logged its worst single-day fall since August 5, 2019.