10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 5

5. Rupee | The rupee closed higher by 26 paise at 73.12 against the US dollar on March 31 (Wednesday) and ended the fiscal on a strong note with a gain of over 3 percent despite coronavirus-induced disruptions on the economic front. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.56 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.05 and a low of 73.58. It finally ended at 73.12 against the American currency, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous closing. The currency market was shut on April 1 (Thursday) and 2 (Friday).