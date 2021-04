8. Sebi issues guidelines to strengthen provisional rating policies for debt instruments | Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with new framework to strengthen policies on provisional rating by credit rating agencies (CRAs) for debt instruments. Under the framework, all provisional ratings ('long term' or 'short term') for debt instruments need to be prefixed as 'provisional' before the rating symbol in all communications-- rating letter, press release and rating rationale, Sebi said in a circular. Further, a rating will be considered as provisional, and not final in cases where certain compliances that are crucial to the assignment of credit rating are yet to be complied with or certain documentations remain to be executed at the time of rating.