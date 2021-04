Market

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 22

Updated : April 22, 2021 07:46 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Thursday on worries over the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and tightening of restrictions in various states. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading around 14,156 as compared to Nifty Futures’ Tuesday’s close of 14,296.

CNBCTV18.com

1. Wall Street: Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street after steadily gaining throughout the day. The S&P 500 index added 0.9 percent Wednesday following its first back-to-back loss since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.2 percent.

2. Asian stocks: Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose on Thursday following an overnight bounce on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.2 percent in early trade, recovering partially from two days of losses earlier in the week. Shares in Australia edged higher as the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.21 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan traded 0.07 percent higher.

3. Dalal Street: India’s equity, currency, debt and commodity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami.

4. Oil: Oil prices were weighed by concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer. US crude recently fell 1.1 percent to $61.99 per barrel and Brent was at $65.97, down 0.9 percent on the day.

5. Rupee: The rupee pared its initial gains to close marginally down by 1 paisa at 74.88 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to worries that the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases could derail the economic recovery in the country.

6. Gold: Gold jumped 1 percent on Wednesday propelled by sliding US Treasury yields, while bets for supply shortfalls powered auto-catalyst metal palladium to a record high.

7. FPIs: The value of the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) holdings in the domestic equities reached a record $555 billion in 2020-21, a whopping $105 billion growth between September 2020 and March 2021. The value of the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) holdings in the domestic equities reached a record $555 billion in 2020-21, a whopping $105 billion growth between September 2020 and March 2021. Read more

8. Finance: Listed firms mopped up Rs 7.72 lakh crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis in 2020-21, an increase of 14 percent from the preceding fiscal, supported by low interest rate and surplus liquidity in the system. Listed firms mopped up Rs 7.72 lakh crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis in 2020-21, an increase of 14 percent from the preceding fiscal, supported by low interest rate and surplus liquidity in the system. Read more

9. LIC: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) collected new premiums worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore in FY21, which is the highest ever even as most businesses were affected by COVID lockdown. This is up 3.4 percent or about Rs 1.77 lakh crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) collected new premiums worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore in FY21, which is the highest ever even as most businesses were affected by COVID lockdown. This is up 3.4 percent or about Rs 1.77 lakh crore. Read more

10. COVID-19: Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) -- the developers of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin -- have claimed that their vaccine has shown overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 percent and 100 percent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease. Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) -- the developers of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin -- have claimed that their vaccine has shown overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 percent and 100 percent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease. Read more

Published : April 22, 2021 07:46 AM IST