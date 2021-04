10. Airline shares: Shares of airlines declined on Monday after domestic air traffic dipped sharply amid rising COVID-19 cases and as states imposed strict curbs to tackle the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic. The average number of daily flyers fell sharply while the weekly average daily domestic flight passengers stood at 1,93,000 for the week ending April 17, compared with 2,32,000 in the week ending April 10, according to a report by ICICI Securities released on Monday.