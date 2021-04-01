10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 1
Updated : April 01, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The Indian market is likely to open higher as Asian stocks edged up after big tech rallied on Wall Street after President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan. The trend on SGX Nifty indicated a strong start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 110.00 points or 0.75 percent higher at the 14,856.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:05 am.