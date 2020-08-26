10 PMSes outperform Nifty in July, says PMS Bazaar; midcap, smallcap funds surge most

The Indian market witnessed an optimistic rally in the month of July despite rising cases of COVID-19. The benchmark indices surged over 7 percent each, so did the portfolio management services (PMS), which clocked double-digit gains. In fact, close to four dozen strategies tracked by PMS Bazaar has outperformed the benchmark in the month of July.

In July, the best PMS performers reported up to 16 percent gains. As many as 44 PMSes of the 180 tracked by PMS Bazaar beat the index i.e. 25 percent of PMSes generated alpha. However, the number is lower as compared to the June returns of 40 percent.

PMSes cater to the portfolios' of wealthy investors that have a capital appetite of more than Rs 50 lakh.

According to the online portal's data, the top PMS schemes which have outperformed Nifty50 in July are Moneylife MAS Growth ( up 16.03 percent), Equirus Securities long Horizon Fund (up 13.34 percent), Nine Rivers Capital Aurum Capital Cap Opp (up 13 percent), Right Horizons Minerva India (up 12.9 percent) and Kotak Fintech (up 12.5 percent).

Source: PMS Bazaar

Majority of the PMS schemes from the above list were from midcap and smallcap space considering the recent correction in the broader markets, which has amplified returns further for investors.

Moneylife MAS Growth Multicap fund is a long term high capital growth fund. The top five stocks in their portfolio are Laurus Labs, Alembic Pharma, Shilpa Medicare, Valiant Organics, and Solara Active Pharma.

Equirus Securities' top stocks consists of Alkyl Amines, APL Apollo, Manappuram Finance, Garware Tech, and Polycab India. Meanwhile, Nine Rivers Capital Smallcap fund’s top holding include Intellect Design, Poly Medicure, Astra Microwave, CDSL, and Alkyl Amines Chemicals.

Kotak Fintech Thematic Fund bets highly on largecaps including Infosys, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Axis Bank.