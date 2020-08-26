  • SENSEX
10 PMSes outperform Nifty in July, says PMS Bazaar; midcap, smallcap funds surge most

Updated : August 26, 2020 04:55 PM IST

Close to four dozen strategies tracked by PMS Bazaar has outperformed the benchmark in the month of July.
The best PMS performers reported upto 16 percent gains.
As many as 44 PMSes of the 180 tracked by PMS Bazaar beat the index.
