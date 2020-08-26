Market 10 PMSes outperform Nifty in July, says PMS Bazaar; midcap, smallcap funds surge most Updated : August 26, 2020 04:55 PM IST Close to four dozen strategies tracked by PMS Bazaar has outperformed the benchmark in the month of July. The best PMS performers reported upto 16 percent gains. As many as 44 PMSes of the 180 tracked by PMS Bazaar beat the index. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply