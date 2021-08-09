10 new stocks in F&O from expiry of August series

Ten new stocks will make a debut in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment from the August series, National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"...futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading with effective from August 27, 2021, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of August 2021," said NSE.

The stocks are Can Fin Homes Limited, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Energy Exchange Limited, Indiamart Intermesh Limited, Ipca Laboratories Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, Polycab India Limited, and Syngene International Limited.

The exchange said the market lot, scheme of strikes, and quantity freeze limit of the above-mentioned securities would be informed on August 26, 2021, through a separate circular. These securities have been added to the futures and options segment based on the stock selection criteria prescribed by the Security and Exchange Board of India.

Earlier today, Sebi tweaked the framework pertaining to margin benefits on the "calendar spread" position in commodity futures contracts in a bid to increase liquidity in such contracts.

In market parlance, calendar spread is a trading strategy that involves the buying of a derivative of an asset in one month and selling the derivative in another month. It is mostly done in the case of futures contracts in commodity markets.