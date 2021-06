Reliance Power | YTD gains: 168% | CMP: Rs 9.08 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 3.39. The firm reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 46.53 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 153.84 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the BSE. The company's consolidated income during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 4,610.72 crore over Rs 4,012.87 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.