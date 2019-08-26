Stocks with highest FPI holdings have declined up to 35% since the Union Budget
Updated : August 26, 2019 03:42 PM IST
Most stocks with the highest foreign investor holding gained during the day post the FPI surcharge rollback.
According to Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Service, this may reverse the FPI selling and restore some confidence in the Indian markets.
Going ahead, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher recommends investors to use these turbulent times to build a portfolio of companies with moats in their business and ability to withstand technology disruptions.
