Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Stocks with highest FPI holdings have declined up to 35% since the Union Budget

Updated : August 26, 2019 03:42 PM IST

Most stocks with the highest foreign investor holding gained during the day post the FPI surcharge rollback.
According to Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Service, this may reverse the FPI selling and restore some confidence in the Indian markets.
Going ahead, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher recommends investors to use these turbulent times to build a portfolio of companies with moats in their business and ability to withstand technology disruptions.
Stocks with highest FPI holdings have declined up to 35% since the Union Budget
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV