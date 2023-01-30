Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, SBI, Vodafone Idea, NTPC and more

From the Adani Group companies to Vedanta and Bajaj Finance, here are a dozen stocks that you need to watch out for in today's session.

Adani Enterprises |

Group issues a fresh statement saying Hindenburg's conduct is nothing short of a calculated securities fraud under applicable law. The company has reaffirmed that they are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The note further said that all listed companies of the Adani portfolio have a robust governance framework. The group will exercise its right to pursue remedies to safeguard its stakeholders before all appropriate authorities. The management also said that the FPO will go ahead as per plan.

Bajaj Finance | Net Interest Income and Net profit for the quarter meet street expectations. Asset quality is stable while return ratios remain healthy. Management says mortgage business witnessed intense pricing pressure, resulting in slower growth. Confident of crossing 11 million new customers this year compared to earlier target of 7-8 million. Net Interest Income and Net profit for the quarter meet street expectations. Asset quality is stable while return ratios remain healthy. Management says mortgage business witnessed intense pricing pressure, resulting in slower growth. Confident of crossing 11 million new customers this year compared to earlier target of 7-8 million.

Vedanta | Revenue flat at Rs 34,102 crore for the December quarter. Net profit declines 42.3 percent from last year to Rs 3,091 crore. EBITDA margin narrows to 20.7 percent from 31.7 percent. The company has announced its fourth interim dividend of Rs 12.5 per share. The board has also approved a plan to source 91 MW hybrid renewable power and 600 MW solar power for the group. The group will source the power for its Aluminium Jharsuguda, Copper and Oil & Gas operations across India. Revenue flat at Rs 34,102 crore for the December quarter. Net profit declines 42.3 percent from last year to Rs 3,091 crore. EBITDA margin narrows to 20.7 percent from 31.7 percent. The company has announced its fourth interim dividend of Rs 12.5 per share. The board has also approved a plan to source 91 MW hybrid renewable power and 600 MW solar power for the group. The group will source the power for its Aluminium Jharsuguda, Copper and Oil & Gas operations across India.

State Bank of India | India's largest lender clarified to CNBC-TV18 that its exposure to the Adani Group is well below RBI's large exposure framework (LEF). All exposure to the group is secured by cash generating assets. Debt servicing by the group will not be a challenge. India's largest lender clarified to CNBC-TV18 that its exposure to the Adani Group is well below RBI's large exposure framework (LEF). All exposure to the group is secured by cash generating assets. Debt servicing by the group will not be a challenge.

NTPC | December quarter earnings showcase a strong operational beat. Gross generation up 4 percent from last year. Renewable energy stake sale now likely by March 2023. Work on Joshimath project has stopped, next hearing in May 2023. Nuvama maintains a buy rating with a price target of Rs 200. December quarter earnings showcase a strong operational beat. Gross generation up 4 percent from last year. Renewable energy stake sale now likely by March 2023. Work on Joshimath project has stopped, next hearing in May 2023. Nuvama maintains a buy rating with a price target of Rs 200.

Vodafone Idea | The board will meet on January 31 to consider the issue of OCDs to tower company ATC. The board will also consider conbening an EGM to seek shareholder approval for the same. Fund raising plans will also be considered in the meeting. The resolution to issue OCDs to ATC as payment of dues had lapsed earlier in November 2022. The board will meet on January 31 to consider the issue of OCDs to tower company ATC. The board will also consider conbening an EGM to seek shareholder approval for the same. Fund raising plans will also be considered in the meeting. The resolution to issue OCDs to ATC as payment of dues had lapsed earlier in November 2022.

Tata Motors | To increase prices across its Passenger Vehicles from February 1, 2023. Weighted average increase in prices will be 1.2 percent, depending on the variant and model. To increase prices across its Passenger Vehicles from February 1, 2023. Weighted average increase in prices will be 1.2 percent, depending on the variant and model.

Kajaria Ceramics | Overall volumes decline 1 percent in the December quarter due to prolonged monsoon and festive period. Higher fuel costs impact EBITDA margin by 500 basis points. Fuel costs have started to come down since December 2022, changes of which will be visible from March 2023. Overall volumes decline 1 percent in the December quarter due to prolonged monsoon and festive period. Higher fuel costs impact EBITDA margin by 500 basis points. Fuel costs have started to come down since December 2022, changes of which will be visible from March 2023.

Bharat Electronics | Barring revenue which was in-line with expectations, all other parameters missed projections of a CNBC-TV18 poll. On a year-on-year basis, net profit was slightly higher, while revenue grew nearly 12 percent. Barring revenue which was in-line with expectations, all other parameters missed projections of a CNBC-TV18 poll. On a year-on-year basis, net profit was slightly higher, while revenue grew nearly 12 percent.

Hinduja Global Solutions | Fixes final buyback price of Rs 1,700 per share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,020 crore. Record date for the buyback has been fixed as March 6, 2023. The buyback price is a premium of 31 percent to Friday's closing price. Fixes final buyback price of Rs 1,700 per share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,020 crore. Record date for the buyback has been fixed as March 6, 2023. The buyback price is a premium of 31 percent to Friday's closing price.

Dixon Technologies | Signs term sheet for prospective joint venture with Mega Alliance. The proposed JV would be for designing & manufacturing of Mobile Communication equipment and related Solutions in India. Dixon will hold 51% stake in the JV. Shares ended 19% lower on Friday in their worst day since listing. Signs term sheet for prospective joint venture with Mega Alliance. The proposed JV would be for designing & manufacturing of Mobile Communication equipment and related Solutions in India. Dixon will hold 51% stake in the JV. Shares ended 19% lower on Friday in their worst day since listing.