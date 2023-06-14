Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Asian Paints. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,200 for an upside target of Rs 3,400. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 1,952 for an upside target Rs 2,030. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Another buy recommendation from Thakkar is on GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 105.75 for a target of Rs 111. Shares have declined more than 3 percent over the last month.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company is the final buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,145 and a stop loss of Rs 1,080. The stock has declined more than 9 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Balkrishna Industries. There is a reasonable decent bullish pattern in the making. He believes that pattern should break on the upside. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 2,240. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on CONCOR. The stock had already started falling suggesting there is some kind of distribution has taken place. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 667. Shares of CONCOR are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

Havells India is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. After a big rally, Havells is in a trading range now. Normally, the trading range breaks on the upside because the trend is intact. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,329. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Tata Power. It is in a very narrow tight range suggesting that a big move is coming. According to him, the big move will be on the upside. He advises a stop loss of Rs 215. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on DLF with a stop loss of Rs 492 and a price target of Rs 525 on the upside. The stock was down more than 7 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,080 and for an upside target of Rs 1,155.

Finally, Taparia also recommends buying Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,200 and a target of Rs 3,400. The shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.