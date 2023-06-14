Tech analyst sees upside in Tata Steel and Ajmera Realty

Market tech analyst Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Stock market expert Sameet Chavan from Angel Broking provides valuable analysis and commentary on the current market trends. Chavan recommends buying Tata Steel and Ajmera Realty based on his expertise.

Tata Steel, a metal stock that has been consolidating within a range recently, is showing a significant breakout above the resistance level of Rs 112. This breakout suggests a continuation of the upward movement, with the next key levels to monitor being Rs 118-120.

To manage risk, traders may consider setting a stop loss slightly below Rs 111. Over the past month, Tata Steel's shares have gained more than 5 percent.

In addition, the broader market is performing well, and Ajmera Realty appears to be a promising stock at its current level. The stock has already confirmed a multi-month breakout, as evidenced by a substantial increase in trading volume.

It is anticipated that Ajmera Realty will experience further upward movement, with immediate levels to watch being Rs 385-395. Traders may consider buying at the current level and setting a stop loss around Rs 340. Ajmera Realty's shares have risen over 12 percent in the last month.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.