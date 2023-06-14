Tech analyst sees upside in Tata Steel and Ajmera Realty

Market tech analyst Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Stock market expert Sameet Chavan from Angel Broking provides valuable analysis and commentary on the current market trends. Chavan recommends buying Tata Steel and Ajmera Realty based on his expertise.

Tata Steel, a metal stock that has been consolidating within a range recently, is showing a significant breakout above the resistance level of Rs 112. This breakout suggests a continuation of the upward movement, with the next key levels to monitor being Rs 118-120.