CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTech analyst sees upside in Tata Steel and Ajmera Realty

Tech analyst sees upside in Tata Steel and Ajmera Realty

Tech analyst sees upside in Tata Steel and Ajmera Realty
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonal Bhutra   | Ekta Batra  Jun 14, 2023 2:43:08 PM IST (Updated)

Market tech analyst Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Stock market expert Sameet Chavan from Angel Broking provides valuable analysis and commentary on the current market trends. Chavan recommends buying Tata Steel and Ajmera Realty based on his expertise.

Live Tv

Loading...

Tata Steel, a metal stock that has been consolidating within a range recently, is showing a significant breakout above the resistance level of Rs 112. This breakout suggests a continuation of the upward movement, with the next key levels to monitor being Rs 118-120.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X