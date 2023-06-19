Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for June 19

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Indian Hotels. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 396 for an upside target of Rs 421. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He also recommends a buy call on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial with a stop loss of Rs 297 for an upside target of Rs 320. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.

IPCA Laboratories is a buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 760 and a stop loss of Rs 724. The stock has gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

TCS is also a sell call from Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 3,200 for a target of Rs 3,100. Shares are flat over the past month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Tata Power. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 218. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on NMDC. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 109. Shares are flat over the last month.

Bajaj Finance is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 7,000. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Maruti Suzuki. He advises a stop loss of Rs 9,450. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 393 and a price target of Rs 425 on the upside. The stock was up more than 9 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 655 and for an upside target of Rs 700. Shares are up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Taparia recommends a buy on ITC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 444 for an upside target of Rs 480. Shares are up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.