Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for June 19

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Indian Hotels. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 396 for an upside target of Rs 421. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He also recommends a buy call on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial with a stop loss of Rs 297 for an upside target of Rs 320. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.