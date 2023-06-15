Technical stock picks | Tata Motors, Godrej Consumers Bandhan Bank, MGL, and HUL on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these stock recommendations for the Thursday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Grasim Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,765 for an upside target of Rs 1,835. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,034 and a price target of Rs 1,075. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

Oberoi Realty is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 1,070 and a stop loss of Rs 987. The stock has gained over 3 percent in the last month.

His solitary sell call is on ICICI Bank. He recommends a sell with a stop loss of Rs 945 for a downside target of Rs 906. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Tata Motors. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 555. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Gujarat Gas. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 490. Shares are flat over the last month.

He has another intraday short on Bandhan Bank. The stock is probably heading for a deeper correction. That is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 262. The stock is up more than 3 percent in the last month.

Godrej Consumer Products is a buying opportunity. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,645 and a price target of Rs 2,740-2,760 on the upside. Shares are flat over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,470 and a target of Rs 1,560-1,570. Shares are up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Palviya is also positive on Petronet LNG, the stock has showm good buying interest. He advises to keep a stop loss of Rs 226 and target of Rs 245-250. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.