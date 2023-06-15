Technical stock picks | Tata Motors, Godrej Consumers Bandhan Bank, MGL, and HUL on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these stock recommendations for the Thursday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Grasim Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,765 for an upside target of Rs 1,835. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,034 and a price target of Rs 1,075. The stock has remained flat over the last month.