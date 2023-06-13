Tata Consumer Products and Apollo Hospitals: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Ashish Kyal’s insights on Tata Consumer Products and Apollo Hospitals provide potential investment opportunities for those interested in the stock market.

In his analysis and stock recommendations, Ashish Kyal, a technical analyst at Waves Strategy Advisors, highlights Tata Consumer Products and Apollo Hospitals.

Tata Consumer Products has emerged as one of the top performers in the FMCG sector, which is showing overall strength. After a significant upward move from its recent low of approximately Rs 760, Tata Consumer underwent a brief consolidation phase for 2-3 days, forming a flat pattern.

Currently, it is breaking out again, presenting a favorable opportunity to enter the stock at its current levels. To manage risk, Kyal advised to maintain a stop loss at Rs 790 on the downside, while the target price is anticipated to reach Rs 875. Over the past month, the stock has witnessed a positive growth of over 3 percent.

Moving on to Apollo Hospitals, it is the second recommendation for a buy position. The stock exhibits a classic rounding bottom pattern, demonstrating a robust breakout on the upside. The volume has increased significantly during the breakout, and the stock has been consolidating for the past 3-4 days.

This consolidation phase indicates a potential opportunity to re-enter the stock on the long side. The target price for Apollo Hospitals is projected at Rs 5,300, with a recommended stop loss level around Rs 4,785. Notably, the shares have appreciated by over 7 percent in the last month.