Technical analyst's insights: The potential benefits of holding SBI Life and KPIT Technologies

    homemarket NewsTechnical analyst's insights: The potential benefits of holding SBI Life and KPIT Technologies

    By Sonia Shenoy  May 31, 2023 1:24:45 PM IST (Updated)

    Market tech analyst, Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, has identified two stocks for Wednesday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on: SBI Life and KPIT Technologies

    Technical analyst Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors has shared his top stock picks for the day. Kyal suggests considering SBI Life and KPIT Technologies as potential investments for the day. Both stocks have exhibited positive momentum and outperformed the broader market in recent times.

    Kyal identifies SBI Life as his first stock pick for the day, highlighting its impressive uptrend and consistent outperformance compared to the broader market. SBI Life has been exhibiting a strong upward trajectory, making it an attractive candidate for long positions.
