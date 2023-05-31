Technical analyst's insights: The potential benefits of holding SBI Life and KPIT Technologies

Market tech analyst, Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, has identified two stocks for Wednesday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on: SBI Life and KPIT Technologies

Both stocks have exhibited positive momentum and outperformed the broader market in recent times.

Kyal identifies SBI Life as his first stock pick for the day, highlighting its impressive uptrend and consistent outperformance compared to the broader market. SBI Life has been exhibiting a strong upward trajectory, making it an attractive candidate for long positions.