This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on RBL Bank and IOC

Based on Manas Jaiswal’s expert opinion, RBL Bank and IOC appear to be promising short-term trading opportunities.
Investment expert Manas Jaiswal, manasjaiswal.com recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Jaiswal has recommended two specific stocks for potential investors.
Jaiswal emphasised that the current market favors individual stocks, particularly in the midcap sector. He highlighted RBL Bank as his first buy recommendation, noting its breakout pattern with higher tops and higher bottoms.
The stock recently surpassed the Rs 177 mark, signaling a long position opportunity with a stop loss at around Rs 173 and a target of approximately Rs 188. Over the past month, RBL Bank's shares have surged by more than 17 percent.
Jaiswal's second buy call is on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which recently experienced a breakout after a consolidation period of 7-8 days.
He advises taking a long position in IOC, setting a stop loss around Rs 90, and targeting Rs 94. Notably, IOC has witnessed a notable increase of over 8 percent in share value over the past month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read