This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on RBL Bank and IOC

Based on Manas Jaiswal’s expert opinion, RBL Bank and IOC appear to be promising short-term trading opportunities.

Investment expert Manas Jaiswal, manasjaiswal.com recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Jaiswal has recommended two specific stocks for potential investors.

Jaiswal emphasised that the current market favors individual stocks, particularly in the midcap sector. He highlighted RBL Bank as his first buy recommendation, noting its breakout pattern with higher tops and higher bottoms.

The stock recently surpassed the Rs 177 mark, signaling a long position opportunity with a stop loss at around Rs 173 and a target of approximately Rs 188. Over the past month, RBL Bank's shares have surged by more than 17 percent.

Jaiswal's second buy call is on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which recently experienced a breakout after a consolidation period of 7-8 days.

He advises taking a long position in IOC, setting a stop loss around Rs 90, and targeting Rs 94. Notably, IOC has witnessed a notable increase of over 8 percent in share value over the past month.