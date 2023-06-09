This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on RBL Bank and IOC

Based on Manas Jaiswal’s expert opinion, RBL Bank and IOC appear to be promising short-term trading opportunities.

Investment expert Manas Jaiswal, manasjaiswal.com recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Jaiswal has recommended two specific stocks for potential investors.

Jaiswal emphasised that the current market favors individual stocks, particularly in the midcap sector. He highlighted RBL Bank as his first buy recommendation, noting its breakout pattern with higher tops and higher bottoms.