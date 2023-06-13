This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on PB Fintech and Sobha

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities have these recommendations for Tuesday’s trading session.

Investment expert Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Chouhan has recommended two specific stocks for potential investors.

The midcap segment of the Nifty has reached new record highs, while smallcap stocks are still struggling to catch up. However, large midcap companies within the midcap category have been performing exceptionally well. Over the past 15 to 30 days, there have been a few notable names that have stood out. One such company is PB Fintech, which is currently trading in the range of Rs 620-630.

Although the stock has been consolidating, it is displaying a rounding bottom formation, indicating a potential reversal. It has already recovered from the previous decline that took it from the highs of Rs 900.

Based on these factors, Chouhan anticipates that the stock will likely reach levels of around Rs 720-730 in the coming weeks or months. Therefore, it is advisable to buy the stock at its current levels, setting a stop loss around Rs 600. Notably, the shares of PB Fintech have gained over 5 percent in the past month.

Another stock that Chouhan favors in the real estate sector is Sobha, which is currently priced at approximately Rs 547-550. The stock is demonstrating a reversal formation and has successfully surpassed its key levels.

This suggests that the stock is likely to move towards the range of Rs 600-620. Consequently, it is recommended to consider buying the stock at its current price, while setting a stop loss around Rs 520. The stock is flat in the past month.