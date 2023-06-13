CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsThis analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on PB Fintech and Sobha

This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on PB Fintech and Sobha

This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on PB Fintech and Sobha
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ekta Batra   | Sonal Bhutra  Jun 13, 2023 2:08:51 PM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities have these recommendations for Tuesday’s trading session.

Investment expert Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Chouhan has recommended two specific stocks for potential investors.

Live Tv

Loading...

The midcap segment of the Nifty has reached new record highs, while smallcap stocks are still struggling to catch up. However, large midcap companies within the midcap category have been performing exceptionally well. Over the past 15 to 30 days, there have been a few notable names that have stood out. One such company is PB Fintech, which is currently trading in the range of Rs 620-630.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X