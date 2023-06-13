This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on PB Fintech and Sobha

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities have these recommendations for Tuesday’s trading session.

Investment expert Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Chouhan has recommended two specific stocks for potential investors.

The midcap segment of the Nifty has reached new record highs, while smallcap stocks are still struggling to catch up. However, large midcap companies within the midcap category have been performing exceptionally well. Over the past 15 to 30 days, there have been a few notable names that have stood out. One such company is PB Fintech, which is currently trading in the range of Rs 620-630.