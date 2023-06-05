Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for 5 June 2023

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan’s first buy call of the day is on Reliance Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,420 for an upside target of Rs 2,500-2,520. Shares of Reliance Industries are flat in the last month.

He also recommends a buy call on JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 690 for an upside target Rs 730-740. The stock is down more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Maruti Suzuki. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 9,300. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.

Sukhani recommends a buy on Larsen and Toubro. He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,200. Shares are dowm more than 6 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on CONCOR. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 676. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Also, NMDC is another buy from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 106. The stock flat in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 416 and a price target of Rs 430 on the upside. The stock was down more than 2 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 9,400 and for an upside target of Rs 9,580-9,600. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.