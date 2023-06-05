Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for 5 June 2023

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan’s first buy call of the day is on Reliance Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,420 for an upside target of Rs 2,500-2,520. Shares of Reliance Industries are flat in the last month.

He also recommends a buy call on JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 690 for an upside target Rs 730-740. The stock is down more than 3 percent over the last month.