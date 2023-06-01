This technical analyst see upside in Marico and Bandhan Bank

Market tech analyst, Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com, has identified two stocks for Thursday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on Marico and Bandhan Bank.

Ruchit Jain, a market expert from 5paisa.com, has shared some valuable stock recommendations. According to Jain, it is important to consider the overall market trend when making stock-specific moves.

One of his buy calls is on Marico, a company that recently experienced a breakout after more than a year of consolidation. Jain suggests taking a long position in Marico with a stop loss below Rs 538. He sets the short-term targets for this trade at Rs 585 to 590.

Shares on Marico have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

Moving on to the banking sector, Jain identifies Bandhan Bank as a promising stock. Despite the fluctuations in Bank Nifty, Bandhan Bank has shown a clear and consistent upward movement characterized by a five-way impulsive upmove.

Based on this observation, Jain anticipates the stock to continue its ascent towards Rs 290. Investors can consider initiating a long position in Bandhan Bank at the current levels, placing a stop loss below Rs 262. Jain sets the targets for this trade at Rs 286 and 290.

Bandhan Bank , the stock is up more than 17 percent in the past month.

