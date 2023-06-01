This technical analyst see upside in Marico and Bandhan Bank

Market tech analyst, Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com, has identified two stocks for Thursday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on Marico and Bandhan Bank.

Ruchit Jain, a market expert from 5paisa.com, has shared some valuable stock recommendations. According to Jain, it is important to consider the overall market trend when making stock-specific moves.

One of his buy calls is on Marico, a company that recently experienced a breakout after more than a year of consolidation. Jain suggests taking a long position in Marico with a stop loss below Rs 538. He sets the short-term targets for this trade at Rs 585 to 590.