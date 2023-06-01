English
market News

This technical analyst see upside in Marico and Bandhan Bank

This technical analyst see upside in Marico and Bandhan Bank
By Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo  Jun 1, 2023 1:11:59 PM IST (Published)

Market tech analyst, Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com, has identified two stocks for Thursday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on Marico and Bandhan Bank.

Ruchit Jain, a market expert from 5paisa.com, has shared some valuable stock recommendations. According to Jain, it is important to consider the overall market trend when making stock-specific moves.

One of his buy calls is on Marico, a company that recently experienced a breakout after more than a year of consolidation. Jain suggests taking a long position in Marico with a stop loss below Rs 538. He sets the short-term targets for this trade at Rs 585 to 590.
