Tech analyst identifies upside potential in La Opala and LIC Housing Finance

Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu has identified two stocks, La Opala and LIC Housing Finance, which exhibit strong potential for growth and positive chart patterns.

Invest4edu's technical analyst, Aditya Agarwala, has recently shared some promising trading ideas that could provide profitable opportunities, particularly in the midcap space. Agarwala has identified two stocks, La Opala and LIC Housing Finance, which exhibit strong potential for growth and positive chart patterns.

The first stock on Agarwala's radar is La Opala. Upon analyzing the stock's performance, it becomes apparent that it has entered a consolidation phase and is now breaking out from that phase with impressive trading volumes.

The charts present an attractive outlook for La Opala, making it a compelling option for investors. Currently, the stock is at a favorable level for purchasing, and Agarwala suggests buying it with a target price of Rs 500 on the upside.

To manage risk effectively, he advises setting a stop loss at Rs 410, which offers a favorable risk-to-reward ratio. Share have gained more than 16 percent in the last month.

Moving on to the second stock, LIC Housing Finance, Agarwala believes that this is the opportune time for housing finance companies to shine and deliver exceptional performance, following the recent buzz surrounding real estate stocks.

LIC Housing Finance has broken out from a consolidation phase and is currently trading near its daily high point. The stock's current levels make it an appealing choice for investors seeking to capitalize on its potential.

Agarwala recommends buying LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 425 on the upside, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 390 on the downside to manage potential risks effectively. The stock is up more than 8 percent in the past month.