CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTech analyst identifies upside potential in La Opala and LIC Housing Finance

Tech analyst identifies upside potential in La Opala and LIC Housing Finance

Tech analyst identifies upside potential in La Opala and LIC Housing Finance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo  Jun 21, 2023 12:59:41 PM IST (Published)

Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu has identified two stocks, La Opala and LIC Housing Finance, which exhibit strong potential for growth and positive chart patterns.

Invest4edu's technical analyst, Aditya Agarwala, has recently shared some promising trading ideas that could provide profitable opportunities, particularly in the midcap space. Agarwala has identified two stocks, La Opala and LIC Housing Finance, which exhibit strong potential for growth and positive chart patterns.

Live Tv

Loading...

The first stock on Agarwala's radar is La Opala. Upon analyzing the stock's performance, it becomes apparent that it has entered a consolidation phase and is now breaking out from that phase with impressive trading volumes.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X