Tech analyst identifies upside potential in La Opala and LIC Housing Finance

Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu has identified two stocks, La Opala and LIC Housing Finance, which exhibit strong potential for growth and positive chart patterns.

Invest4edu's technical analyst, Aditya Agarwala, has recently shared some promising trading ideas that could provide profitable opportunities, particularly in the midcap space. Agarwala has identified two stocks, La Opala and LIC Housing Finance, which exhibit strong potential for growth and positive chart patterns.

Live Tv

Loading...

The first stock on Agarwala's radar is La Opala. Upon analyzing the stock's performance, it becomes apparent that it has entered a consolidation phase and is now breaking out from that phase with impressive trading volumes.