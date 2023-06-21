This tech analyst sees upside in Intellect Design Arena and ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Market tech analysts, Soni Patnaik of JM Finanical Services have these stock recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical analyst Soni Patnaik from JM Financial Services has recently provided trading recommendations, highlighting two stocks worth monitoring: Intellect Design Arena and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

The first recommended stock is Intellect Design Arena, which belongs to the IT sector. Patnaik advises buying this stock with a stop loss of Rs 600 and a target range of Rs 645-660. In the past month, the shares of Intellect Design Arena have shown a gain of more than 10 percent.

The second recommended stock is ICICI Lombard General Insurance. Patnaik suggests buying this stock with a stop loss of Rs 1,290 and a target range of Rs 1,370-1,400. Over the last month, the stock has experienced an increase of more than 19 percent.

Patnaik believes that the Nifty index is expected to reach the 19,000 level, with the assistance of Bank Nifty and a focus on the IT sector. These factors are anticipated to act as catalysts, propelling the Nifty towards the 19,000 level by the end of June expiry.