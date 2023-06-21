CNBC TV18
This tech analyst sees upside in Intellect Design Arena and ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Market tech analysts, Soni Patnaik of JM Finanical Services have these stock recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical analyst Soni Patnaik from JM Financial Services has recently provided trading recommendations, highlighting two stocks worth monitoring: Intellect Design Arena and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

The first recommended stock is Intellect Design Arena, which belongs to the IT sector. Patnaik advises buying this stock with a stop loss of Rs 600 and a target range of Rs 645-660. In the past month, the shares of Intellect Design Arena have shown a gain of more than 10 percent.
