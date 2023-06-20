Technical stock picks | Indraprastha Gas, Axis Bank, BoB and Bata India on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan share their top stock picks for the day.

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan, VP of Derivatives at Religare Broking have these stock recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first sell call of the day is on Indraprastha Gas. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 466 for a target of Rs 445. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

He recommends selling Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 976 and a price target of Rs 944. The stock has gained over 5 percent in the last month.

Bank of Baroda is buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 200-201 and a stop loss of Rs 188. The stock has gained over 7 percent in the last month.

His second buy call is on Dr Lal PathLabs. He recommends a sale with a stop loss of Rs 2,019 for a downside target of Rs 2,185. The stock is up over 5 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bata India. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,600. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Gujarat Gas. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 480. Shares are flat over the last month.

He has another intraday short on Indraprastha Gas. The stock is making lower highs and lower lows. That is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 469. The stock is down more than 4 percent in the last month.

Tata Chemicals is a buying opportunity. It is a high-risk trade because it is coming at support. If support breaks then we have to get out with a stop at Rs 955 and if it doesn’t break we get a bounce. Shares are flat over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss of Rs 610 and a price target of Rs 628 on the upside. Shares are up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on India Cements with a stop loss of Rs 210 and a target of Rs 232. Shares are up more than 14 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.