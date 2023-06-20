Technical stock picks | Indraprastha Gas, Axis Bank, BoB and Bata India on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan share their top stock picks for the day.

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan, VP of Derivatives at Religare Broking have these stock recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first sell call of the day is on Indraprastha Gas. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 466 for a target of Rs 445. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

He recommends selling Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 976 and a price target of Rs 944. The stock has gained over 5 percent in the last month.