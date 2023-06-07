This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on HPCL and United Breweries

Based on Sameet Chavan’s expert opinion, HPCL and United Breweries appear to be promising short-term trading opportunities.

Investment expert Sameet Chavan of Angel One recently shared some valuable insights during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Chavan has recommended two specific stocks for potential investors.

The entire oil marketing companies (OMC) sector is experiencing significant growth today. Particularly, HPCL has shown a strong breakout from a bullish flag pattern.

With a notable increase in trading volumes, Chavan anticipates HPCL to perform well. His short-term target for this stock is Rs 290. Investors can consider taking a long position at the current level and set a stop at Rs 268. HPCL shares have risen by over 8 percent in the past month.