Technical stock picks | Havells and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial on the radar

Technical analyst Jay Thakkar, Head - Alternate Research at Sharekhan has these recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, a market tech analyst, has identified two stocks, Havells and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial, as potential opportunities to watch in Thursday's trading session.

Thakkar believes there are promising trading prospects available due to several stocks experiencing fresh breakouts. One such stock is Havells. Havells has broken out from both downtrend line resistances and a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Thakkar expects the stock to reach levels around Rs 1,405 in the near term, with Rs 1,320 acting as a crucial support level. As a result, he recommends buying Havells . The stock is up more than 9 percent in the last month.

The second recommendation is for Mahindra and Mahindra Financial. Thakkar notes that the stock has also demonstrated a breakout from a sideways consolidation phase.

Currently trading around Rs 290, it has immediate support at Rs 282, which is considered crucial. Thakkar suggests buying Mahindra and Mahindra Financial with a stop loss set at Rs 282 and a target price of Rs 305. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the past one month.